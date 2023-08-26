Chicago White Sox explain why game continued after two fans suffered gunshot wounds in stadium

Chicago White Sox officials said on Saturday that they don't know where the bullet that apparently hit two fans on Friday actually came from, and also explained why the game continued afterwards.

"It's not clear where the bullet came from. There are no reports of any gunshots in our ballpark," said Chicago White Sox Vice President of Communications Scott Reifert. "There was no gunshot sound within the ballpark."

Chicago police say a 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 26-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the abdomen. Chicago Public Schools said one of the victims is a teacher.

The incident occurred in Sections 161 and 162.

The White Sox released a video showing the exact moment when two women were struck by gunfire. Commotion can be seen then someone flagging down security.

Reifert also answered questions on Saturday about why the game continued after the shooting.

"As the CPD press release said last night, once they were on site, they conferred with our security, and the feeling was that there was no active threat and the ballgame could continue," Reifert said. "Initially, it presented as just a fan who needed first aid. It was just a wound. No one understood it was a bullet or a gunshot."

The Sox said that the post-game concert was canceled so that police investigators could do their work with the lights on and no fans around.

"We're very proud of our security. There are layers of security. We certainly reviewed it. We do after every incident. It's not something we talk about publicly because that kind of defeats the purpose," Reifert said.