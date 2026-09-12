Chaska DWI crash: Driver arrested after rear-end crash causes rollover

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The Brief An Audi S5 rear-ended a Nissan Rogue in Chaska, causing the Nissan to roll several times. The driver of the Audi was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The crash happened just before 3:50 a.m. on Highway 212 near Audobon Road.



The Minnesota State Patrol said its troopers arrested a 22-year-old man from Chaska on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash sent him and another driver to the hospital.

DWI crash in Chaska

Image shows the aftermath of a crash in Chaska. (FOX 9)

What we know:

Authorities say state troopers responded to a crash on Highway 212 near Audobon Road in Chaska just before 3:50 a.m. on Saturday.

They then determined a Nissan Rogue and an Audi S5 were westbound on Highway 212 in the left lane when the driver of the Audi rear-ended the Nissan.

The state patrol said the Nissan then went into the median and rolled multiple times before it landed in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

The driver of the Nissan, a 28-year-old man from Minneapolis, was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The driver of the Audi, a 22-year-old man from Chaska, was attested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was also taken to the hospital for his injuries.

What we don't know:

The severity of the drivers' injuries was not shared.