Developer scraps plans for proposed data center at Star Tribune site

The Brief Virginia-based Legacy Investing has scrapped its plans to build a data center on the site of the former Star Tribune printing facility in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood. The building has been empty since the newspaper stopped printing there last year. The proposed data center sparked debate over the future of downtown Minneapolis and the best use of local resources.



A Virginia-based data center developer has scrapped its plans to move into the former Star Tribune printing facility in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood.

Data center developer backs out of North Loop site

What we know:

The Star Tribune confirmed to FOX 9 that Legacy Investing is no longer planning to purchase the nearly 600,000-square foot property, which has been empty since the newspaper stopped printing there last year.

"The Minnesota Star Tribune remains committed to maximizing the value of the Heritage Printing Facility for the benefit of our community and our journalism," Chirs Iles, Star Tribune’s vice president of communications and brand marketing, said in a statement.

Minneapolis data center debate

The backstory:

The proposed data center sparked debate over the future of downtown Minneapolis and the best use of local resources.

What they're saying:

Some city leaders, including Ward 3 Council Member Michael Rainville, believed the data center, and other future developments like it, could help shift some of the property tax burden away from homeowners, renters and small business owners. Adam Duininck, CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council previously told FOX 9 he sees the data center as a potential solution to downtown’s high vacancy rate.

The other side:

Other city council members and neighbors are worried about the environmental impact, and whether a data center is the best use for the site.

In July, the city council passed a moratorium on new data center construction, which blocks any new centers larger than 350,000 square feet downtown until expires on Nov. 21.