9/11 tribute returns to Lake Harriet bandshell for 25th anniversary, but it could be the last

The Brief The Minnesota 9-11 Tribute memorial concert returned to the Lake Harriet Bandshell in South Minneapolis after a hiatus of several years to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The 204th Army Band and the Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble performed for attendees honoring the nearly 3,000 people who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Organizers say this could be their last concert due to medical issues and difficulty raising funds.



On the shores of Lake Harriet, Minnesotans gathered to remember the lives lost 25 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.

Minnesota 9-11 Tribute returns after years away

What we know:

The Minnesota 9/11 Tribute memorial concert came back to the Lake Harriet Bandshell in South Minneapolis after going on hiatus for several years.

The event honors the nearly 3,000 people who died in the Twin Towers and the other terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and also recognizes first responders and members of the military.

The 204th Army Band and the Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble provided the soundtrack as the crowd paused to reflect on that day.

For many who attended, showing up felt both necessary and personal.

"It feels good to be here. It's a sad day," said Nancy Anderson, who came out to show her support. "Because it made a huge impact on me the day it happened. It scared the heck out of me and I wanted to come and support. Support the military and all the people who passed."

25 years later, the memory still matters

Big picture view:

Mary Middleton, chair of the Minnesota 9/11 Tribute, said the passage of time hasn't dulled the weight of the day.

"I can't imagine it's been 25 years. I remember sitting on the floor cross-legged watching TV when the plane hit," said Middleton. "I just think it's something we need to remember. It's like Pearl Harbor. It's like D-Day."

Anderson echoed that sentiment, saying the event carries meaning beyond those who lived through it.

"It's part of our history. We need to teach our children what this was all about," said Anderson.

The future of the tribute is uncertain

What's next:

Organizers say this is their first memorial concert in several years because many of them have been dealing with medical issues.

On top of that, they say raising money to put on the event has become increasingly difficult — and they believe the 25th anniversary concert could be their last.

Organizers say they plan to make a decision about whether to continue the tradition after the first of the year. For Middleton, the thought of this being the final concert is a difficult one to sit with.

"I think it hurts. This is going to be really hard if I have to think of this one being the last one," said Middleton.

Even as interest in marking the anniversary has seemed to wane over the years, organizers say they believe it is still worth taking a moment to honor those who lost their lives.