Minnesota bird migration: Millions flying south for seasonal migration

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The Brief A high concentration of birds migrating across the upper Midwest. According to data from Cornell University's BirdCast, are flying across the country, with many of them concentrated in Wisconsin and Illinois earlier this week. BirdCast said most birds migrate at night in the first few hours after sunset.



Millions of birds are flying south ahead of winter, and anyone in the upper Midwest, including Minnesota and Wisconsin, can get a chance to see them off before the end of the season.

READ MORE: Massive bird migration: Most over Wisconsin, 550M across US

Massive bird migration

Image shows the predicted migratory bird path according to the Cornell Lab BirdCast map. (Supplied)

Local perspective:

It's a well-recognized sign of autumn when migratory birds begin their journeys.

Wisconsin and Illinois are seeing high concentrations of birds flying through their borders, with hundreds of millions recorded earlier this week.

Cornell University's BirdCast map shows flocks continuing to work their way south. Minnesota had an estimated 643,600 birds pass across the state Thursday night into Friday, according to the BirdCast dashboard.

What you can do:

Anyone who wants to catch a glimpse of the will have their best chance right before dawn and right after sunset, as the majority of birds migrate at night.

BirdCast also suggests turning off outside lights to reduce confusion for traveling birds.

Dig deeper:

Get real-time bird migration tracking data here.