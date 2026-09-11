Tornado observed in Stevens County, severe storm warning until late Friday

The Brief A tornado warning is in effect for southern Stevens County after a tornado was observed moving east, with the warning lasting until 8:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch covers areas from Cass County to Rock County until 10 p.m. Storms are expected to move out of the region by around midnight.



Residents across parts of southern Minnesota are being urged to take cover as a tornado warning and severe thunderstorm watch are both in effect tonight.

Tornado warning in southern Stevens County

What we know:

An observed tornado has currently tracked in southern Stevens County, moving east, according to FOX 9 Meteorologist Erika Mrazik.

The warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m.

Anyone in southern Stevens County, particularly the southeastern portion, is urged to move to the lowest level of their building and stay safe until the warning expires.

Dig deeper:

It is not yet clear whether the tornado has caused any damage or injuries in the affected area.

Severe storms stretch from Cass County to Rock County

Big picture view:

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place from Cass County toward Rock County until 10 p.m.

In the Cass County area, warned storms could bring hail and gusty winds, though no tornado warning has been issued there.

A line of storms stretches from the International Falls area down into Stevens County, with additional clusters of showers and storms southwest of that line.

All the severe weather is moving east, meaning more storms could roll through the region over the next few hours.

Conditions are expected to clear around or shortly after midnight.