Chaska considering allowing public alcohol consumption during special events

The Brief The Chaska City Council is considering allowing alcohol to be consumed in public during certain events. The Chaska Downtown Business Alliance has applied for on-sale liquor permits for community events they have planned this fall and winter to attract more visitors to the city. The city council will vote whether to approve the special liquor license at their meeting Monday night.



The Chaska City Council will consider allowing alcohol to be consumed in public during certain special events.

Upcoming Chaska fall and winter events

What we know:

Chaska already has a quaint downtown, but organizers say they're looking to transform it into a thriving dynamic hub for residents and visitors alike, starting with a farmer’s market on Sept. 10.

There is already a full schedule of community events planned with the hope of encouraging visitors to explore everything Chaska has to offer.

October events include a weekly fall market and a Halloween celebration with trick-or-treating downtown. Organizers say the events are part of a strategic effort to "activate" the downtown core, including one event centered around the deer opener, a holiday market and even one for small business Saturday.

Sept. 10: Farmers market

Sept. 17: Farmers market

Sept. 26: Fall market

Oct. 3: Fall market

Oct. 10: Fall market

Oct. 17: Fall market

Oct. 24: Trick-or-treat downtown/Halloween

Nov. 7: Deer opener celebration

Nov. 14: Holiday market

Nov. 21: Holiday market

Nov. 28: Small Business Saturday

Dec. 5: Hometown Holiday

Open consumption could be allowed during special events

To attract more visitors, the Chaska Downtown Business Alliance has applied for multiple on-sale liquor permits. It's not technically a "social district," but it would allow alcoholic drinks to be carried and consumed within the event space right in the center of Chaska's historic downtown. The area is between Pine and Walnut streets and Highway 61 and 1st Street.

Proposed event space where public consumption of alcohol will be allowed in Chaska during special events.

City staff are recommending the city council approve the Downtown Business Alliance's request for a special liquor license at Monday's meeting. If city leaders give it the green light, the drinks could be flowing as soon as their first event on Sept. 10.

Monday's city council meeting takes place at 7 p.m.

The backstory:

After the success of a pilot program in 2022, Anoka became the first Minnesota city to allow customers to carry open containers within a designated "social district".

Two years ago, the state legislature added Shakopee and Stillwater to the list of cities allowed to adopt a "sip and stroll" social district. Shakopee is already halfway through its first year, but Stillwater is still debating whether to move forward with the concept.