Officials: 'Many more' victims possible in MN sex trafficking case

The Brief Authorities say the sex trafficking investigation involving a former Anoka County attorney is ongoing. Four people, including Andrea Sampson, face a total of 104 felony charges related to promoting prostitution and receiving profits. Officials believe there could be more victims and are urging anyone affected to come forward.



The Minnesota BCA and Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said their investigation into an alleged sex trafficking operation involving a former assistant Anoka County attorney remains active, and authorities believe there could be more victims out there.

Sex trafficking investigation ongoing

What they're saying:

BCA Superintendent Drew Evans and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty held a press conference Monday morning to discuss the sex trafficking investigation and recent charges filed against four people, including former Anoka County Assistant Attorney Andrea Sampson.

Evans said the charges are the result of a multi-year investigation that remains active as investigators continue to search for any additional criminal activity.

Moriarty also said authorities believe there are "many more" victims beyond the 13 identified in the criminal complaint.

"The BCA and our office will continue to be looking to interview any victims," said Moriarty. "If any victims see this information, please come forward. We would love to talk to you."

When asked Monday about allegations in the criminal complaint that some of the defendants operated assisted-living and/or autism sites and collected money from those sites, Moriarty declined to say whether that was part of the ongoing investigation.

"This is an ongoing investigation. This will not be the end of it," Moriarty said. "Today we're talking about the sex trafficking charges that have been filed."

Charges in alleged sex trafficking operation

The backstory:

Frank Devone Reeves, Viktoriya Sergeyevna Komonash, Katherine Michelle Thomes and Sampson each face 13 counts of promoting prostitution and 13 counts of receiving profits from prostitution, 104 felony counts in total.

The BCA and Human Trafficking Task Force have investigated the alleged operation since 2021, which authorities say operated in Minneapolis, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, St. Louis Park and surrounding areas.

Investigators allege Reeves and Komonash recruited women, advertised them for commercial sex, set rates and collected money. Thomes allegedly operated a website where women were advertised.

Sampson is accused of providing locations for commercial sex transactions and helping maintain shell companies used to hide and funnel profits from the operation, according to the criminal complaint.

No charges against sex buyers

Dig deeper:

Moriarty said Monday that no charges have been filed against people accused of buying sex through the operation.

She said those offenses would likely be gross misdemeanors, while prosecutors are currently focused on the felony cases against the four defendants.

Officials declined to discuss many additional details of the investigation Monday, citing the ongoing investigation and the beginning of the prosecution against the four defendants.

What's next:

The four people charged are expected to make their first appearance in court in the coming days.