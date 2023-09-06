Anoka launches ‘social district’ allowing patrons to drink alcohol in public

Anoka is launching the first "social district" in Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing patrons to buy and drink alcohol in public — but only in designated areas.

The social district will encompass part of Anoka's downtown, including designated sidewalks and parks where people aged 21 and over can drink alcohol.

The businesses selling drinks as part of the social district will have a burgundy sign on the window that says "Sold Here." The green sign means you can walk into that business with your drinks, and if they have a red sign up, that means alcoholic drinks are not allowed inside. All beverages sold will be in clear plastic cups.

Signs for Anoka social district (FOX 9)

The social district was made possible by the Omnibus Liquor Law signed last year by Gov. Tim Walz. That gave Anoka the green light to launch these "social districts." Keep in mind, that it's only a pilot program for now, so the city will report its findings to the state. If things go well, this could expand to other cities.

The program will run seven days a week from Sept. 6 to Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To celebrate the launch, there will be a concert at Riverfront Memorial Park in Anoka, featuring rock band Bad Behavior, from 6-8 p.m. Food trucks will be there, along with alcoholic drinks.