Hopkins daycare victims to be honored at vigil on Monday

article

The Brief The Hopkins community is holding a vigil Monday evening to honor three victims killed in a domestic violence incident spanning a Hopkins daycare and a Burnsville home last week. The vigil is planned for Monday, August 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Downtown Park, 40 9th Avenue S in Hopkins.



The Hopkins community is coming together on Monday to honor the family members killed in a spree of domestic violence last week at a Hopkins daycare and a Burnsville home.

Hopkins vigil planned

What we know:

A vigil is planned for Monday evening at the Downtown Park in Hopkins to honor Kristen Ann Brown, 41, and Evie Ann Brown, 7, and Alice Anne Brown, 78.

Vigil information:

What: A community-led vigil to honor the victims of the Hopkins daycare tragedy

When: Monday, August, 17 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Location: Downtown Park, 40 9th Avenue S in Hopkins

The backstory:

Police responded to Brown Bear Daycare on Tyler Avenue North in Hopkins shortly after 9 a.m. last Wednesday following a report of a stabbing. Officers found Kristen Brown and her daughter, Evie, dead in a basement area. Nathan Brown, Kristen’s husband and Evie’s father, was found dead upstairs.

Police said Nathan Brown killed his wife and daughter before dying by suicide. Investigators later linked him to the killing of his mother Alice Brown in Burnsville. Officers said Nathan had been staying with Alice Brown prior to the killings.

A friend told FOX 9 that Kristen Brown was attempting to escape her relationship with Nathan and was planning to close the in-home daycare in the coming weeks. The daycare was run in a home owned by Nathan.

Family releases statement

The backstory:

Over the weekend, relatives of the Brown family released a statement mourning their lost family members.

The statement read: "We are completely heartbroken and devastated over this tremendous loss and tragedy. Our families ask for time and privacy as we grieve. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the children and families of Brown Bear Daycare. The families of Brown Bear Daycare were and are so very loved and considered family."