Chase on I-94 and I-35W leads to deployed stop ticks, ends at apartment complex

A 26-year-old Apple Valley man led the Minnesota State Patrol on a chase Friday that went through Minneapolis and Bloomington before finally ending at an apartment complex.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on I-94 southbound just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel when it refused to pullover, and continued onto southbound I-35W. During the pursuit the suspect sideswiped a total of two vehicles.

Police tried to stop the vehicle by deploying stop sticks at I-35W southbound at 494, but it exited onto Highway 13 at Cliff Road and into an apartment complex parking lot. A trooper then used the pursuit intervention technique on the suspect vehicle to disable it.

The man attempted to flee the scene when a trooper deployed a Taser on him before being taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

He now faces charges of felony fleeing, driving with a revoked license (third-degree DWI), test refusal and property damage.