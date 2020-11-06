Charges: Protester shined laser pointer in officer's eyes during I-94 protest

article

A 19-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly shining a laser pointer in an officer's eyes during the protest on I-94 in Minneapolis Wednesday night, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court on Friday.

Amina Talib Mussa McCaskill was charged with second-degree riot while armed with a dangerous weapon. She faces up to five years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.

According to the complaint, McCaskill was among the protesters who marched onto I-94 on Wednesday. Minneapolis police was one the agencies that responded to the demonstration. At one point, a protester later identified as McCaskill pointed a laser pointer in a Minneapolis police officer's eyes.

The complaint states laser pointers have been aimed at officers during protests nationwide and the laser can cause vision damage. In Wednesday night's case, the Minneapolis police officer was wearing safety glasses and was not injured, the charges state.

After McCaskill shined the laser pointer, the officer was able to find McCaskill and saw her turn the laser on and off a few times. He notified other officers of her actions. Law enforcement took her into custody and later recovered a laser pointer from her.

McCaskill is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.