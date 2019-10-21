Charges: Man shot sister's boyfriend in head during funeral on Fond du Lac Reservation

article

A Hugo, Minnesota man is facing several charges for allegedly shooting his sister’s boyfriend in the head during a funeral on a school campus on the Fond du Lac Reservation near Cloquet Friday.

According to the charges, Shelby Boswell, 28, entered the gymnasium in the Fond du Lac Head Start building where the funeral was being held and shot his sister’s boyfriend in the back of the head with a rifle.

The victim remained conscious and turned around to see Boswell point the rifle at him, the charges say. Family members and funeral attendees then moved to block Boswell from firing again, disarmed him and took the rifle out of the gym to an empty locker in a nearby room.

One person was injured in a shooting at a funeral on the Fond du Lac Reservation (KQDS TV)

The victim fled the gym. Boswell was detained briefly, but was able to leave the gym before police arrived.

Responding officers located Boswell and took him into custody. He had bags of both heroin and methamphetamine on him at the time of his arrest. After he was booked into the Carlton County Jail, jail staff also found a small bag of marijuana on his person.

Boswell has prior convictions for assault and cannot have a firearm.

Boswell is charged with felonies for first and second-degree assault, two counts of drug possession and one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and a misdemeanor for bringing drugs into a jail.