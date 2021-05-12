Charges: Man shot, killed woman in downtown Minneapolis parking garage after alley confrontation

article

A Brooklyn Center, Minnesota man was charged Wednesday with shooting and killing a woman in a Minneapolis parking garage Saturday night.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman charged Otis Givens, 45, with second-degree murder in the death of Ariana Bradley, 24.

According to the charges, around 10:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 9th Street and LaSalle Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot in the leg in an alley outside a parking garage.

After rendering aid to the man, officers located a woman, later identified as Bradley, dead on the first floor of the parking garage. She had been shot twice - once in the back of the head and once in the arm.

Surveillance footage and witness statements revealed that Bradley got into a verbal confrontation with another woman in the alley near the parking garage, when a man who was with Bradley displayed a handgun. The other woman then also drew a handgun, and accidentally shot her acquaintance, another man, in the leg.

The woman began rendering aid to the man she had reportedly shot by mistake. Witnesses said she also then gave her handgun to Givens, who was also in the alley. The woman later told police she and Givens had been hanging out together in the alley and at the nearby bar, The Saloon, that night.

After the shooting, Bradley and her companion left the alley and went into the nearby parking garage. Givens followed, and surveillance video showed that he shot Bradley in the back of the head as she tried to run away, the charges say.

Another person who was in the alley at the time, told police that after the first shooting, he heard two additional shots, and Givens returned to the group and said, "I got at ‘em," referring to him shooting Bradley.

The woman who shot the man in the leg left the area after officers responded to the scene. She later told police she and Givens went to a gas station and Givens said, "I can’t believe I shot that girl."

Givens was arrested on May 10 and is currently being held in the Hennepin County Jail.