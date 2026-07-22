Former Minneapolis comms chief charged with debit card theft

The Brief Former chief communications officer for the City of Minneapolis, Adam Fetcher, has been charged with card fraud. A criminal complaint accused Fetcher of stealing a coworker's debit card. Fetcher allegedly used the stolen card to make a $481 purchase at a tobacco shop.



The former chief communications officer for the City of Minneapolis has been charged with debit card fraud after allegedly stealing a coworker's card.

Comms chief charged

What we know:

Adam Fetcher was charged Wednesday with financial transaction card fraud related to the theft of a debit card in June.

The backstory:

Fetcher, 42, is accused of stealing a coworker's debit card from her purse that she left on her desk on June 11 around 11 a.m.

Police say Fetcher then took the card to a tobacco shop in Minneapolis and used it to make a $481 charge around noon.

About 45 minutes after the theft, the woman realized her purse and wallet were not where she left them. She then realized her debit card was missing.

Shop worker confronted Fetcher

Timeline:

The victim contacted the tobacco shop where the card was used, and the shop owner provided surveillance video to police. An employee identified the suspect as a regular customer.

Days after the theft, police say Fetcher returned to the shop. This time, a shop employee confronted Fetcher and recorded him with his cell phone. Police were able to identify the car the suspect used to drive to the shop using surveillance video, which was registered to Fetcher.

Comparing his driver's license photo to the man in the video, police identified the suspect as Fetcher, who they learned works in the same building as the victim.

Local perspective:

FOX 9 is told Fetcher no longer works for the city and his final day was July 1.