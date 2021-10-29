Charges: Farmington man killed 3 family members with AR-15, hammer

A Farmington man is accused of killing his mother with a hammer and his father and brother with an AR-15 rifle, telling police "they’re not my family," according to charges filed Friday.

Blake Maloney, 26, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of 55-year-old Jack Maloney, 53-year-old Tracy Maloney and 23-year-old Scott Maloney.

Police discovered the bodies of the three victims on Wednesday night when they responded to a welfare check at Jack’s home. The charges said Tracy’s girlfriend told police Tracy had gone to her ex-husband's home in Farmington earlier that night to visit her sons, and she had not been able to get ahold of her for several hours.

When an officer arrived at the home, Blake answered the door. He told the officer Tracy was in the home and invited him inside. He then raised his hands above his head and said, "I did something. I murdered them or something."

The officer handcuffed Blake, who told him his mom was upstairs and that he had killed her with a hammer. "I didn’t want to use the AR," he said. "I killed Scott, they’re not my family."

The officer found Tracy unresponsive on the kitchen floor with a yoga mat over her face. She had numerous contusions on her face and several traumatic injuries to her head consistent with blows from a hammer. She did not have a pulse.

The officer searched the home for additional victims. He found Blake’s father Jack in the basement covered with blankets on the bed. He had been shot in the head.

On the second floor, the officer found Blake’s brother Scott dead in the one of the bedrooms. He had been shot in the head as well.

Officers recovered a hammer with blood on it and an AR-15-style rifle from the scene.

Blake was taken to the Farmington Police Department. He told police he didn’t believe "Jack, Tracy and Scott" were his family, according to the charges.

The charges said he killed Jack and Scott several days before Tracy came to the home on Wednesday.