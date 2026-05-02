Charges dropped against Brooklyn Park woman who saved ICE agent

The Brief Charges against two women accused of interfering with ICE operations in Minnesota have been dropped. The women were detained in January after honking their horns near ICE agents. One woman says she helped an ICE agent during a medical emergency because other agents did not know first aid.



Two women will no longer face charges after being accused of obstructing ICE operations in January.

ICE obstruction charges dropped

What we know:

Federal court documents obtained by FOX 9 show that the charges against Tippy Amundson and Heather Zemien were dropped on April 22.

The charges were dropped with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled.

What we don't know:

The court documents did not say what led to the dropping of the charges

Brooklyn Park woman saves ICE agent

The backstory:

Amundson and Zemien told FOX 9 in January they were helping children get off the school bus and get home when they spotted an ICE agent hiding behind a trash can outside an apartment complex.

At that point, she says, they began honking their car horn, and ICE agents quickly swarmed their car.

The two were detained, but as they were being transported to the Whipple Federal building, one of the agents in their car began to have a seizure.

Amundson says she alerted the other agents, saying that the agent needed immediate medical attention and to call 911.

She says the other agents had no idea how to render first aid, so they took her out of her handcuffs, and she helped the man until emergency crews could arrive.

Amundson says she was shocked at the perceived lack of training the agents had, including basic first aid skills, which she learned during her time as a teacher.

READ MORE: Woman saves ICE agent during medical emergency after being detained