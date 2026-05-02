Martin Luther King Jr. Park shooting in Minneapolis injures 4 people
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Park police are investigating a shooting that injured four people at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Martin Luther King Jr. Park shooting
What we know:
Authorities say they responded to a report of a suspicious person, with the caller describing "a large gathering of young adults in the parking lot of Martin Luther King Jr. Park" at about 8:38 p.m. on Friday.
Shots were then fired before officers arrived, police say.
A 19-year-old woman was seriously injured by a gunshot wound and was brought to the hospital by ambulance, according to law enforcement.
Police say three other people "self-transported to hospitals" with "gunshot-related injuries."
No arrests have been announced.
The Minneapolis Park Police Department said it is coordinating with the Minneapolis Police Department in the investigation.
What we don't know:
Details on what may have led to the shooting have not been shared.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minneapolis Park Police Department.