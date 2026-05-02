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Martin Luther King Jr. Park shooting in Minneapolis injures 4 people

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Published  May 2, 2026 7:31am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Minneapolis Park Police respond to a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Park that injured four people.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • A shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Minneapolis left four people injured on Friday night.
    • Police say a 19-year-old woman suffered a serious gunshot wound while three other people were also hospitalized with gun-related injuries.
    • No arrests have been announced.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Park police are investigating a shooting that injured four people at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Martin Luther King Jr. Park shooting

What we know:

Authorities say they responded to a report of a suspicious person, with the caller describing "a large gathering of young adults in the parking lot of Martin Luther King Jr. Park" at about 8:38 p.m. on Friday.

Shots were then fired before officers arrived, police say. 

A 19-year-old woman was seriously injured by a gunshot wound and was brought to the hospital by ambulance, according to law enforcement.

Police say three other people "self-transported to hospitals" with "gunshot-related injuries."

No arrests have been announced.

The Minneapolis Park Police Department said it is coordinating with the Minneapolis Police Department in the investigation. 

What we don't know:

Details on what may have led to the shooting have not been shared. 

The Source: This story uses information from the Minneapolis Park Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis