Minnesota train derailment: 8 cars off the tracks near Henderson

The Brief Crews are cleaning up the aftermath of a train derailment in Tyrone Township, just outside of Henderson in Le Suer County. Authorities say eight cars left the tracks just before 2:40 a.m. in the area of Highway 19 and Henderson Station Road. Union Pacific officials said some of the cars were carrying liquid methane, but no leaks have been reported.



A train carrying hazardous materials and grain derailed near Henderson, prompting a cleanup effort and a warning for people to steer clear.

Tyrone Township train derailment

What we know:

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers got a call at about 2:39 a.m. Saturday from Union Pacific Railroad about a derailment near Highway 19 and Henderson Station Road in Tyrone Township.

A total of eight cars left the tracks. Some were carrying liquid methane, while others contained propane and grain.

Union Pacific reports that none of the rail cars carrying methane or propane were leaking, according to the sheriff's office.

No injuries were reported, and the sheriff's office said no response from the fire department or emergency medical services was needed.

What we don't know:

The cause of the train derailment has not been shared.

Officials did not provide an estimate of how long clean-up efforts are expected to take.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as Union Pacific staff clean up the aftermath of the derailment.