Minnesota train derailment: 8 cars off the tracks near Henderson
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A train carrying hazardous materials and grain derailed near Henderson, prompting a cleanup effort and a warning for people to steer clear.
Tyrone Township train derailment
What we know:
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers got a call at about 2:39 a.m. Saturday from Union Pacific Railroad about a derailment near Highway 19 and Henderson Station Road in Tyrone Township.
A total of eight cars left the tracks. Some were carrying liquid methane, while others contained propane and grain.
Union Pacific reports that none of the rail cars carrying methane or propane were leaking, according to the sheriff's office.
No injuries were reported, and the sheriff's office said no response from the fire department or emergency medical services was needed.
What we don't know:
The cause of the train derailment has not been shared.
Officials did not provide an estimate of how long clean-up efforts are expected to take.
What you can do:
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as Union Pacific staff clean up the aftermath of the derailment.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Le Suer County Sheriff's Office and aerial images.