Timberwolves-Spurs playoff schedule released for Games 1-4: Here's how to watch

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The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves face the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Game 1 and Game 2 is set for 8:30 p.m. CT on Monday, May 4, and Wednesday, May 6, in San Antonio. Game 3 will be on Friday, May 8, at 8:30 p.m. CT in Minneapolis. Game 4 will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 10, also in Minneapolis. Game 1 will be aired on Peacock/NBC Sports Now, Game 2 will be aired on ESPN, Game 3 will be aired on Amazon Prime, and Game 4 will be aired on NBC/Peacock.



Times have been announced for the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the San Antonio Spurs in Round 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Timberwolves-Spurs playoff schedule

What we know:

Here are the dates and times for Games 1-4 of the Timberwolves-Spurs playoff series:

Game 1 – 8:30 p.m. CT on Monday, May 4, in San Antonio (Peacock, NBC Sports Now)

Game 2 – 8:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 6, in San Antonio (ESPN)

Game 3 – 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 8, at Target Center (Prime Video)

Game 4 – 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 10, at Target Center (NBC, Peacock)

Game 5 – Tuesday, May 12, in San Antonio (If necessary, Time TBD)

Game 6 – Friday, May 15, at Target Center (If necessary, Time TBD)

Game 7 – Sunday, May 17, in San Antonio (If necessary, Time TBD)

What we don't know:

Tip times for Games 5–7 are to be determined, once it is known if they’re necessary to be played.

Why you should care:

The result of these games will decide who will move on to the Western Conference Finals. This would be the Timberwolves' third consecutive trip to the Western Conference Finals if they get past the Spurs.

The Wolves are entering the series without guard Donte DiVincenzo, whose torn Achilles will keep him out entirely.

Anthony Edwards still healing from a hyperextended knee, with Coach Finch saying Edwards is "week to week" as he recovers.