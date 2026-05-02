Timberwolves-Spurs playoff schedule released for Games 1-4: Here's how to watch
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Times have been announced for the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the San Antonio Spurs in Round 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Timberwolves-Spurs playoff schedule
What we know:
Here are the dates and times for Games 1-4 of the Timberwolves-Spurs playoff series:
- Game 1 – 8:30 p.m. CT on Monday, May 4, in San Antonio (Peacock, NBC Sports Now)
- Game 2 – 8:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 6, in San Antonio (ESPN)
- Game 3 – 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 8, at Target Center (Prime Video)
- Game 4 – 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 10, at Target Center (NBC, Peacock)
- Game 5 – Tuesday, May 12, in San Antonio (If necessary, Time TBD)
- Game 6 – Friday, May 15, at Target Center (If necessary, Time TBD)
- Game 7 – Sunday, May 17, in San Antonio (If necessary, Time TBD)
What we don't know:
Tip times for Games 5–7 are to be determined, once it is known if they’re necessary to be played.
Why you should care:
The result of these games will decide who will move on to the Western Conference Finals. This would be the Timberwolves' third consecutive trip to the Western Conference Finals if they get past the Spurs.
The Wolves are entering the series without guard Donte DiVincenzo, whose torn Achilles will keep him out entirely.
Anthony Edwards still healing from a hyperextended knee, with Coach Finch saying Edwards is "week to week" as he recovers.
The Source: This story uses information gathered from the NBA playoff schedule.