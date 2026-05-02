MN State Patrol trooper hospitalized after stolen vehicle crashes into squad, passengers injured

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The Brief Law enforcement officials say a Minnesota State Trooper was seriously injured after a fleeing suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into their squad car on Friday night. The suspect accused of T-boning the cruiser, a 19-year-old with two prior arrests for fleeing police, was reportedly apprehended after trying to run away from the crash. The chase began in Highland Park before the crash happened in south Minneapolis, but authorities say the stolen vehicle was not being pursued at the time of the crash.



A high-speed crash involving a stolen vehicle and a State Patrol squad car left multiple people, including a state trooper, injured Friday night in south Minneapolis.

State Patrol crash injures trooper, other passengers

What we know:

Law enforcement officials say a stolen Hyundai sedan carrying three people sped through a stop sign at 80 miles per hour and slammed into the side of a Minnesota State Patrol squad car at West 46th Street and Aldrich Avenue South in Minneapolis on Friday night.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies first spotted the stolen Hyundai in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul around 10:30 p.m. The deputy tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off, crossed the Ford Parkway Bridge into Minneapolis, and the deputy ended the chase after losing sight of the car.

The stolen Hyundai was later seen "driving recklessly with its lights off in south Minneapolis" and was then tracked by a State Patrol helicopter, authorities say. It was during that time that the driver crashed into the patrol car.

Officials say the 19-year-old driver tried to run away after the crash but was apprehended.

The trooper had to be extricated from the squad car and was taken to the hospital, along with the passengers from the stolen vehicle. All suffered significant injuries and great bodily harm, according to law enforcement.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said the same Hyundai was involved in a pursuit the previous night in the west metro. During that chase, police say the car swerved at emergency vehicles but did not hit them.

What we don't know:

Details on the severity of the injuries have not been shared.