Charges: Carjacker smashed car window with his head before striking teens in Minneapolis crosswalk

A 48-year-old St. Paul man has been charged after hitting two teenage pedestrians in Minneapolis Monday.

According to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Steven Ross has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and simple robbery. He is currently still in custody at the hospital, but is expected to appear in court Thursday.

The charges say Ross stole a car from a man at 26th Street South and 17th Avenue South around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

He allegedly smashed the SUV’s window with his head and climbed in while the driver tried to take the keys from the ignition.

Ross stole the car and drove away, smashing into multiple parked cars.

Steven Djuan Ross

He sped down 17th Avenue, ran a red light and struck the two teenagers in the crosswalk at the intersection of Lake Street and 17th Avenue.

One of the pedestrians, a 19-year-old woman, was flung into a bakery window frame and was knocked unconscious. The other pedestrian, a 14-year-old boy, went through the glass window of the bakery and landed inside the building.

The SUV spun around before Ross accelerated the vehicle down Lake Street. He later hit a police car on Lake Street before crashing into a light pole during a police pursuit.

The damage at 17th Avenue and Lake Street after a carjacker struck and injured two teens Monday. (FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul)

The stolen car’s engine caught on fire and officers removed him from the car.

Ross admitted to using crack, marijuana and alcohol the day of the incident.

The woman suffered a brain injury and the boy suffered multiple broken bones and lacerations. Both are still hospitalized.