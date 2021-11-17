Charges: Brooklyn Park teen charged in multiple robberies, assaults

A 17-year-old from Brooklyn Park is charged with multiple counts of robbery and one count of assault in connection to crimes in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, the crimes involve two carjackings and pistol-whippings, as well as a robberies at gunpoint involving other students from his school.

Asa Demetrius Huff-Jones, who will stand trial as an adult, is charged with five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of financial transaction card fraud, and one count of second-degree assault.

Dec. 4, 2020

According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 4, 2020, Minneapolis police were dispatched to a carjacking on the 2500 block of Humboldt Avenue S. There, a woman told police she arrived home from grocery shopping and was unloading her car when a suspect ran up to her, holding a gun. He yelled at her to give him the keys to the car, and he struck her in the head with his gun.

The victim fell to the ground, and the suspect then yelled for her to give him her wallet. He then drove off in her car.

Police learned the victim’s bank cards were used at a gas station in Crystal, Minnesota. The suspect is seen on surveillance camera in the parking lot. Gas station employees called police because two males who met the suspect in the parking lot used the bank cards to purchase $1,050 in gift cards.

The suspect left the gas station before police arrived. The victim’s house keys were found at the gas station.

Feb. 6, 2021

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 6, 2021, Brooklyn Park police responded to a robbery on 65th Avenue North. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim who said he was just robbed at gunpoint. He said he arranged to meet a teen he knew from school – later identified as Huff-Jones – to purchase an iPhone X. He said he drove his car to meet the suspect at an apartment complex, and the suspect arrived in a gray van and told him to get in. There was another juvenile driving the van.

When the victim got in the van, the suspect was sitting directly behind him, and he heard a gun rack as the suspect told him to give him his wallet and phone. He said he could feel the gun pushing into his back.

At some point the suspect said, "don't do anything goofy, I know you play basketball." The victim then handed over his belongings and was ordered out of the van.

The victim was later able to identify the Huff-Jones in a photo lineup. Huff-Jones later admitted to police he was using a BB gun.

Feb. 15, 2021

On Feb. 15, 2021, Minneapolis police were dispatched to a car theft at gunpoint near 3634 Thomas Avenue North. The victim said he had been giving a ride to the suspect, Huff-Jones, who he knew from school. At one point Huff-Jones asked the victim to pick up a friend of his, and he did. When he picked up his friend, the friend started strangling the victim from behind while Huff-Jones pulled a handgun and pointed it at him. He then pistol-whipped him, and the two stole the victim’s car.

A few days later, police used surveillance to learn Huff-Jones was staying in the area of 54th Street East and Hiawatha Lane. Officers followed him as he was driving the stolen car, and he was arrested in a nearby grocery store.

April 17, 2021

On April 17, 2021, Brooklyn Park police responded to a shooting at 6217 West Broadway Avenue. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim who said he had been in the area to meet up with someone to purchase a gun.

When the victim arrived on scene, he got in the back of an SUV. He identified Huff-Jones as the person in the passenger seat. The victim said the driver and passenger were holding what he believed to be handguns with extended magazines. The victim gave them $500 to buy a gun, but when they took the money, they told the victim to get out of the car. The victim got out of the car and then was shot in the leg by Huff-Jones.

The victim was later able to identify Huff-Jones in a photo lineup.

Advertisement

Approximately 11 days later, Huff-Jones was arrested with a handgun that was used in a separate incident in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. He is currently in custody.