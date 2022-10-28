Charges: 2 Minnesotans steal catalytic converters in New Jersey

Two men from Minnesota are facing charges in New Jersey for allegedly stealing multiple catalytic converters from a neighborhood.

The Toms River Police Department said Ravene Johns, 25, and Malik Williams, 21, both of Brooklyn Park, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, weapons offenses, criminal attempt and theft of property.

On Oct. 25, police said they responded to a neighborhood for reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area and a theft that was currently happening. The caller said his catalytic converter had just been cut off by someone inside a white box truck equipped with a loading ramp.

The police department posted surveillance video of the suspected truck on its Facebook page Thursday, which shows a white box truck pulling next to an SUV around 10:26 p.m. and someone getting out of the passenger side door.

Law enforcement quickly located the truck and conducted a stop at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Church Road in Toms River, located in the northeastern part of New Jersey, police said.

Officers executed a search warrant for the truck and found two recently cut catalytic converters, a reciprocating saw, multiple blades and a handgun, police said.

Both men were arrested and taken into custody at the Ocean County Jail pending their hearing. Police say additional charges are pending.