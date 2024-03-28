Chanhassen police chase: Driver facing charges

A woman is now facing charges after an attempted traffic stop in Excelsior which sparked a police chase that led to shots being fired and a crash in Chanhassen this week.

Around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, South Lake Minnetonka police ran Amanda Lindsey Nelson’s plates and discovered she was wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for failing to appear in court on charges of aggravated battery/use of deadly weapons.

When police attempted to perform a traffic stop on Morse Avenue in Excelsior, Nelson continued to turn westbound onto Minnesota Highway 7, police said.

As she proceeded into Carver County on Highway 41, a PIT maneuver was performed by police, and her vehicle spun out, as she drove down the embankment into the parking lot of the North Coop restaurant.

According to police, as Nelson’s vehicle was spinning, she pointed what appeared to be a black handgun through her driver's side window at officers.

A traffic stop for a woman with an arrest warrant in Illinois conducted by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday led police on a chase, and shots being fired, prior to her being arrested. (FOX 9)

When officers attempted to remove Nelson from her vehicle, Nelson allegedly attempted to drive toward them, while pointing a gun at them. At that point, officers fired five rounds at Nelson's vehicle.

Police again followed Nelson’s vehicle out of the parking lot, and southbound on Highway 41, when another PIT maneuver was done just south of Highway 5 on Highway 41, and Nelson’s vehicle rolled over.

Numerous requests were made for Nelson to exit the vehicle, and after nearly five hours, she was removed by deputies and taken into custody.

The gun Nelson was wielding turned out to be a Smith & Wesson BB gun, police said.

Nelson is currently being held in the Carver County Jail.