Cedar Lake beaches temporarily close due to sanitary sewer backup

The Cedar Lake beaches in Minneapolis are temporarily closed as a precaution due to a sanitary sewer backup in St. Louis Park, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

On Monday, the park board marked the three beaches - Cedar Lake East Beach, Cedar Lake Point Beach and Cedar Lake South Beach - with its "Does Not Meet Standards" symbol on its online water quality map.

However, park board officials noted on-site signage about the temporary closure wouldn't be posted until Tuesday morning.

According to the park board, crews quickly caught the backup, but it's unclear how much water went into the St. Louis Park storm sewer system, which eventually flows into Cedar Lake.

Officials will test the Cedar Lake beaches on Tuesday and Wednesday to determine if the beaches can reopen.

All of the other public beaches in Minneapolis remain open.