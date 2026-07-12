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Chris Finch: LeBron James ‘would be the fit’ for Timberwolves

By
FOX 9
Minnesota Timberwolves
Published July 12, 2026 5:24 PM CDT
Published July 12, 2026 5:24 PM CDT
Fans honk for Naz Reid after Minnesota Timberwolves trade
Fans honk for Naz Reid after Minnesota Timberwolves trade

Fans honk for Naz Reid after Minnesota Timberwolves trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded Naz Reid to Charlotte on Thursday to acquire point guard LaMelo Ball. Fans driving by Parkway Pizza showed their love for Reid by honking their car horns. FOX 9's Corin Hoggard has more.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly still in contention to land NBA free agent star LeBron James.
    • Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said at NBA Summer League James would be a perfect fit for the team.
    • James is close with current Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards, and wants to play for an NBA Finals contender next season.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves are busy at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, and that’s not slowing down the buzz around LeBron James.

Is Minnesota a contender for LeBron James?

What we know:

James recently told the L.A. Lakers he would not be returning after eight seasons, and he’s entering free agency. The most plausible scenario is he signs with a team who he feels is an NBA Finals contender.

James would reportedly sign with a team for the veteran minimum, and the Timberwolves have an opening at power forward after the departures of Naz Reid and Julius Randle. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch went on the Bleacher Report’s livestream at the NBA Summer League to discuss the possibility.

"It would be the fit, for sure. We have a hole (at PF) that he would easily fit into. The players alongside of him have done a lot of winning, are guys that could use his leadership as well. His knowledge, his insight, his championship expertise," Finch said. "I think it would be a fun group to play with. I know he's looking for happiness right now. I think the happiness quotient in Minnesota is extremely high."

The fit would make sense. James is very close with Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards, and would join a roster that now features LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

Latest on LeBron

What they're saying:

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday that up to five teams, including the Timberwolves, are in contention to sign James. Along with Minnesota, Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia and Golden State are considered the other options.

James is leaving the legwork to his agent, Rich Paul, who is reportedly receiving pitches via cell phone voice notes from teams.

What we don't know:

The Timberwolves are currently considered a dark horse for James, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility until something were to become official. If he were to come to Minnesota, the Timberwolves become a NBA Finals contender, and Target Center seats will be hard to come by next season.

What's next:

The Timberwolves will officially introduce LaMelo Ball and Josh Green at a Tuesday news conference at Target Center.

Minnesota TimberwolvesSports