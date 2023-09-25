Car completely crashes through North Carolina home, injuring 1 as investigation begins

article

At least one person was hurt after a car completely drove into a North Carolina home over the weekend.

Huntersrville Fire said crews responded to the incident just before 5 p.m. local time Sunday.

They said the car drove from one side of the home to another. The driver was sent to a hospital.

The department also posted pictures on its Twitter page, showing the Toyota sedan covered in debris. Pictures also showed where the car completely destroyed the first floor of the home.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash and if criminal charges will be filed.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.