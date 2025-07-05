Captured on video: Thieves steal Chisago County veteran's statue, then apologize

The Brief A surveillance camera at the Rush Point store captured three young men allegedly stealing a bronze statue. The video "enraged" hundreds of Chisago County residents. One of the suspects has since been arrested for felony theft.



Early on Saturday morning in Chisago County, a group of young men was captured on camera around 3 a.m., allegedly stealing a bronze statue of a veteran from Stanchfield’s Rush Point store.

Statue stolen

The backstory:

The video generated hundreds of emotional reactions on social media.

"A lot of people were enraged. I mean to do that to a veteran's memorial… on Independence Day of all days ," Rush Point owner Alyssa Oldenburg said.

Deputies say the statue is valued at $3,500.

Thief apologizes:

Soon after, store owner Alyssa Oldenberg says her phone rang, and one of the young men apologized, asked her to take the video down, and promised to return the statue.

When he returned to drop off the statue, Chisago County Sheriff’s deputies were waiting for him. "He got arrested, [his] car got towed," Oldenburg told FOX 9.

Deputies say the statue was returned to its place on the store steps with help from the arrested suspect.

On Saturday afternoon, the Chisago County Sheriff's Office confirmed it had one man in custody for felony theft. Two others have also been identified as suspects. All three are between the ages of 18 and 19.

Locals react

What they're saying:

"Oh, it’s a relief. It’s a weight off my shoulders to have handsome Gene back. He’s a staple of the community," community member Jason Foss said.