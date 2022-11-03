'Can't wait to kill ya': Coon Rapids man pleads guilty to threatening U.S. senator

A Coon Rapids man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of threatening a United States senator.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota says 35-year-old Brendon Daugherty pleaded guilty to making interstate threats against the senator related to a pair of voicemail he left in June.

The threats were left on a voicemail at a field office in the senator's home state -- which is outside of Minnesota.

According to the guilty plea documents, Daugherty left two voicemails on the morning of June 11.

In the first message, Daugherty said: "This is someone that's not in your constituency, but I'm just letting you know. You and the Republican Party should be proud that you're pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice f---ing day; can't wait to kill ya."

Shortly after, prosecutors say Daugherty called back and added: "Thank god the Republican Party is against gun control laws because it would keep guns out of the hands of a person that was disabled and volatile like I am, but you guys are totally against that. So, I may actually get to carry out my nefarious goals."

Daugherty faces up to five years in prison for the threats but is likely to be sentenced to between 15 and 27 months in prison, court papers detail.