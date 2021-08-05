Camera coverage denied for ex-officer's trial in Daunte Wright shooting

article

Cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom for the trial of the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright, according to an order handed down Thursday.

Kim Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Wright at a traffic stop in April. Body camera footage shows Potter shouted for her Taser before shooting Wright with her gun.

In Minnesota, cameras are typically not allowed in the courtroom until sentencing. In an unprecedented move, a judge approved the video coverage of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin due to the COVID-19 pandemic and overwhelming interest in the case.

However, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu stated in her order the court's COVID-19 protocols have relaxed since the Chauvin trial. Overflow rooms would be available during the Potter trial.

Following Wright's death there were also multiple nights of protest. However, Chu stated the interest in the case has been "notable, but not overwhelming," pointing to an omnibus hearing in May that was attended by less than 80 total people.

Potter's trial is scheduled for Nov. 30, a date that was recently changed in order to avoid possible conflict with Christmas.