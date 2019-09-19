CAIR calls on Twitter to suspend President Trump for sharing false claim about U. S. Rep. Ilhan Omar

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on Twitter to suspend President Donald Trump’s account for violating its terms of service when he retweeted a video that falsely depicted U.S. Rep. Omar dancing on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

On Thursday, Trump retweeted a video from another user that falsely indicated Omar “partied on the anniversary of 9/11.” The president added his own comment, tweeting that “Ilhan Omar, a member of AOC Plus 3, will win us the Great State of Minnesota. The new face of the Democratic party!”

The original tweet from Twitter user @e_terrence has since been taken down, but the president’s tweet remains on the social media site.

The president’s tweet was in reference to another video shared on the platform by progressive activist Adam Green that showed Omar dancing to a Lizzo song at a reception for the Congressional Black Caucus’ annual legislative conference on Sept. 13.

In response to the Trump’s tweet, Omar tweeted, “The President of the United States is continuing to spread lies that put my life at risk,” she wrote. “What is Twitter doing to combat this misinformation?”

Both the national and Minnesota chapter of CAIR condemned the president’s “false and hate-filled” tweet.

“It is unconscionable that the president of the United States would so casually promote falsehoods that threaten the life of a member of Congress elected by the people of Minnesota,” CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said in a statement. “Action must be taken by Twitter against the president and the source of the false information.”

CAIR is also asking Twitter users to report the president’s tweet and the account from which it originated.