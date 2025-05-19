Bus crashes into Richfield Lutheran Church playground, 2 children hurt

article

What we know:

Police responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a report of a bus that crashed into the playground at the Richfield Lutheran Church on West 60th Street.

Officers say it appears the bus was traveling westbound on West 60th Street approaching Nicollet Avenue when it went off the roadway and into the playground.

Who was hurt?:

There were three children at the playground at the time of the crash. Two were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two children were on the bus at the time of the crash but were apparently not hurt. The children on the bus and the other child in the playground were able to go home with their parents.

What's next:

Police are working to determine what caused the crash. They say impairment doesn't appear to be a factor.

No citations were issued on Monday.

What they're saying:

One parent who was called to pick up her kids after the incident said she doesn't understand how it happened. The playground is away from the road but bordering on the parking lot on the backside of the building.

"I shed tears because I thought it was one of my kids," the mother said. "I don't understand what happened. How do you crash into the playground that's far away from traffic?"