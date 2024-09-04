Burnsville Red Oak Park shooting details released, police ask for public's help

The Brief Law enforcement authorities released updated information on the shooting that injured five people at Red Oak Park in Burnsville on Friday, Aug. 30. Two victims are still in the hospital as of Wednesday evening. The people shot are all men and boys. Their ages are 16, 17, 18, 18 and 19.



Burnsville police released details on their investigation of a shooting that injured five people at Red Oak Park.

What we know

Burnsville police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at Red Oak Park at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. Officers then found multiple gunshot victims when they arrived at the park.

Law enforcement officials released new details on their investigation so far, saying they have interviewed about 50 witnesses, but no arrests have yet been made. Police say there "were multiple suspects" in the investigation.

The ages of the victims, all young men and boys, have been revealed to be 16, 17, 18, 18 and 19.

Police say two of the victims are still in the hospital as of Wednesday evening.

Investigators say shots were fired toward the basketball court are of the park.

Police ask for public's help

Investigators are asking the public for help by checking home surveillance footage that recorded anything from 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Anyone else with information on the case is asked to contact Burnsville Detective Mitch Carlson at 952-641-1156.

Police Chief statement

Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz released the following statement on the shooting and the ongoing investigation:

"I appreciate everyone’s patience as this complex investigation continues. We have dozens of investigators diligently following all available leads. Our crime scene team continues to process evidence and look into all aspects of the scene. When incidents like this happen in our community, we all feel the trauma and loss of our collective sense of safety. We know residents may feel uneasy, and we take seriously our duty to find those responsible and bring them justice. We know our police operations are sometimes hard to understand, but I am confident our officers and partners continue to make the right decisions based on their training and experience. I want to thank the community members who have provided information to date and encourage anyone with additional information to come forward."