Burnsville police respond to 'domestic situation,' leading to standoff
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Burnsville police are responding to a "domestic situation" within a residence and are asking the public to stay away.
Standoff at Carriage Lane in Burnsville
What we know:
According to Burnsville police, law enforcement are responding to a domestic situation at a residence which led to a standoff.
Authorities say public safety teams are in the 200 block of Carriage Lane and the public should avoid the area.
There is no shelter-in-place issued by the authorities at this point.
Aerial footage shows several emergency vehicles parked near a home.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not given any other information about the standoff, only that they are responding to a domestic situation.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: This story used information shared by the Burnsville Police Department and aerial chopper footage from the scene.