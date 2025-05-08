Burnsville police respond to 'domestic situation,' leading to standoff

article

The Brief The Burnsville Police Department is responding to a "domestic situation" on Thursday evening, leading to a standoff. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the 200 block of Carriage Lane.



Burnsville police are responding to a "domestic situation" within a residence and are asking the public to stay away.

Standoff at Carriage Lane in Burnsville

What we know:

According to Burnsville police, law enforcement are responding to a domestic situation at a residence which led to a standoff.

Authorities say public safety teams are in the 200 block of Carriage Lane and the public should avoid the area.

There is no shelter-in-place issued by the authorities at this point.

Aerial footage shows several emergency vehicles parked near a home.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not given any other information about the standoff, only that they are responding to a domestic situation.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.