Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, East Polk County, South Beltrami County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, Wadena County, Hubbard County, Red Lake County, West Polk County, West Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Wilkin County, Mahnomen County, Clay County, Pennington County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, East Otter Tail County, Norman County, North Clearwater County, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Isanti County, Nicollet County, Martin County, Anoka County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Benton County, Redwood County, Hennepin County, Meeker County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County, Stevens County, Kandiyohi County, Sherburne County, Faribault County, Wright County, Renville County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Blue Earth County, Sibley County, Todd County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Chisago County, Stearns County, Brown County, Pope County, Swift County, Le Sueur County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Murray County, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Rock County, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Cass County, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County
2
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, East Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, Roseau County, Kittson County, North Beltrami County

Burnsville police respond to 'domestic situation,' leading to standoff

By
Published  May 8, 2025 7:30pm CDT
Burnsville
FOX 9
article

Burnsville authorities respond to an "active situation." (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • The Burnsville Police Department is responding to a "domestic situation" on Thursday evening, leading to a standoff. 
    • Authorities are asking the public to avoid the 200 block of Carriage Lane.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Burnsville police are responding to a "domestic situation" within a residence and are asking the public to stay away.

Standoff at Carriage Lane in Burnsville

What we know:

According to Burnsville police, law enforcement are responding to a domestic situation at a residence which led to a standoff. 

Authorities say public safety teams are in the 200 block of Carriage Lane and the public should avoid the area.

There is no shelter-in-place issued by the authorities at this point. 

Aerial footage shows several emergency vehicles parked near a home.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not given any other information about the standoff, only that they are responding to a domestic situation. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Source: This story used information shared by the Burnsville Police Department and aerial chopper footage from the scene.

BurnsvilleCrime and Public Safety