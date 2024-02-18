Burnsville first responders killed: Procession held for fallen officers, firefighter-paramedic

A procession was held for the two officers and firefighter-paramedic who were killed Sunday morning while responding to a domestic call in Burnsville.

Law enforcement and supporters lined the streets as the bodies of Officer Paul Elmstrand, Office Matthew Ruge and Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Finseth were brought from Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office in Minnetonka.

The City of Burnsville says police were called to the 12600 block of 33rd Avenue South at 1:50 a.m. on a report of a domestic situation. A man was reportedly armed and barricaded with his family members. The officers and firefighter-paramedic were killed and Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott was injured by the gunman during their response, after the situation "escalated."

Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand (left) and Matthew Ruge (right) with firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth (center) (City of Burnsville / Supplied)

Around 8 a.m., the suspect was reported to be dead, and the other family members who were in the home are now safe. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat.