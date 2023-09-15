Brother charged with murder in death of 7-year-old boy in Eden Prairie

The man arrested in Eden Prairie for the death of his 7-year-old brother is now facing a murder charge.

Dalal Bayle Idd is charged Friday with murder in the second degree for the death of the boy on the night of Tuesday, September 12.

Officers said they found the child unresponsive Tuesday night after they were called out for a welfare check at the family's home on Lee Drive, off Hennepin Town Road.

In criminal charges, police said dispatchers received a series of phone calls from a man they later identified as Idd. According to the complaint, Idd told dispatchers he did something and said he had mental health issues.

The charges state Idd later said what he did was "for the greater good" and that "God told me to do something to prove that I'm not God."

When officers got to the home, officers removed Idd to be taken for mental health treatment. While they were leaving, police said Idd told them his mother might try to kill him because "I've done something that may have her want to kill me."

Officers then went back into the house. Inside, they found the 7-year-old victim unconscious and not breathing. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the boy's death remains under investigation. Police say a medical examiner found no obvious cause of death, but said the boy had injuries often associated with strangulation. The medical examiner has marked the case for further examination.

The medical examiner identified the victim as 7-year-old Abdullahi Gelle.

Idd is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail on the murder charge.