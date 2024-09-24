Brooklyn Park man charged in fatal shooting at family gathering

The Brief Lue Chang was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Nichanon Kittikroekphon. The shooting happened at a family gathering on the 8400 block of Adair Avenue North. Police said numerous children were playing outside when the incident occurred. Court records say the shooting was captured on surveillance video.



A man is accused of fatally shooting a relative in the backyard of a Brooklyn Park home while at a family gathering, according to court records.

Court records filed on Tuesday say 32-year-old Lue Chang, of Brooklyn Park, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 34-year-old Nichanon Kittikroekphon.

The allegations

The shooting happened on Sept. 21 just before 6:30 p.m. on the 8400 block of Adair Avenue North. Court records say surveillance video overlooking the backyard captured the incident.

The criminal complaint claims Chang was outside speaking with Kittikroekphon before he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him twice. When Kittikroekphon attempted to crawl away, he allegedly fired a third shot.

Other people at the party tried to confront Chang, and he fired an additional shot, charges said. The responding officers found Chang being held down by others at the party, and officers collected the firearm before taking him into custody.

Kittikroekphon sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and back. Law enforcement said he was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and he died from his injuries.

What else?

A witness speaking with law enforcement claimed while detaining Chang, he asked, "Why did you shoot him?" and Chang allegedly responded, "Because he disrespected me," the charges read.

Court records explain on the surveillance video, Chang appeared to be upset, but there was no physical altercation before the shooting. Law enforcement spoke with another witness who reported hearing Chang say, "Today you’re going to die," before the shooting had occurred.

At the time of the shooting, a boy, approximately 2 years old, was standing about a foot away from the victim. Court records added numerous children were playing outside who had seen or heard the shooting.

Charging documents do not say why Chang was upset with the victim or how they were related.

What’s next for Chang?

Chang remains in custody at Hennepin County Jail. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on the second-degree murder charge Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years behind bars.