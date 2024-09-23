Brooklyn Park shooting leaves man dead, relative in custody

The Brief The shooting happened on Saturday at a family gathering on the 8400 block of Adair Avenue North in Brooklyn Park. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Nichanon Kittikroekphon of Coon Rapids. Police say a suspect has been taken into custody and is a relative of the victim.



Police say a man was shot and killed at a family gathering in Brooklyn Park over the weekend, and a relative has since been taken into custody.

What we know

Brooklyn Park Police said officers responded to a reported shooting just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on the 8400 block of Adair Avenue North and discovered a "chaotic scene" upon arrival.

Police described finding a 34-year-old man who had sustained several gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The victim was identified as Nichanon Kittikroekphon of Coon Rapids.

The initial investigation indicates the shooting happened at a family gathering in Brooklyn Park. Police say a 32-year-old suspect became upset with the victim after a "verbal exchange," and he proceeded to pull out a handgun and shot at him several times at close range, according to a press release.

A relative at the scene then tackled the suspect, and police say responding officers found the suspect pinned to the ground by several people. Authorities then took the 32-year-old man into custody.

Police said the firearm believed to be used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

What we don’t know

The 32-year-old man remains in Hennepin County Jail. Charges have not been formally charged as of Monday afternoon.

Police have not said what the argument was or how the suspect and victim are related.