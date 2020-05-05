Boundary Waters Canoe Area reopens for day-use, overnight use still restricted

article

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness reopened for day-use Tuesday, but overnight use will continue to be restricted for the duration of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order, which was recently extended until May 18.

The U.S. Forest Service closed the Superior National Forest, and thus the BWCAW, from April 15 through May 4, to support the governor’s stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging people to avoid nonessential travel and recreate close to home.

According to a news release, the Forest Service made the decision to reopen day-use of the BWCAW to provide some additional opportunities for local recreation and business.

“Continuing to restrict access to the Superior National Forest is a particularly difficult decision,” Connie Cummins, the Forest Supervisor, said in a statement. “I want people to enjoy their public land and know that reopening the BWCAW for day-use is a step in that direction.”

Overnight reservations for the BWCAW made through May 17 will receive a full refund, including reservation fees.