Boundary Waters Canoe Area to close Wednesday until May 4

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area is closed until May 4, the Forest Service announced Wednesday.

Recently, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced an extension of the state’s stay-at-home order to May 4, so the U.S. Forest Service decided to shut down the national forest to mirror that order.

“In order to help lessen the impacts to local communities while the state’s stay-at-home order is in place and to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will be closed for both day and overnight use from April 15 through May 4,” the Forest Service said in a release.

Reservations made through May 4 will receive a full refund, including reservation fees.

For more information on future or past reservations, visit the Forest Service’s website.