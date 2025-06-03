Boom Island Park security increasing after weekend shooting

The Brief A shooting at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis late Sunday left five men injured and one woman dead. Officials with the Minneapolis Parks & Recreation Board say security efforts have been increased since the incident, including a mobile camera and increased patrols. Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, but have since said there was a large gathering at the park that erupted into gunfire.



A shooting at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis that left five men injured and one woman dead has led to authorities increasing security in the park as officials weigh their next steps for the popular area.

Boom Island security

What we know:

Minneapolis Parks & Recreation Board (MPRB) officials say the park will now feature a mobile camera, as well as increased patrols assigned to the park from 8 p.m. to midnight, beginning on June 6, through June 22.

The efforts will remain in place to "allow the MPRB time to determine its next steps," as park officials continue to assess the park’s use for "gatherings, parties and meaningful celebrations," an update says.

Boom Island shooting

Dig deeper:

Police responded to reports of gunfire at Boom Island Park around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a "chaotic scene" with at least 100 people still in the park.

In total, police say six people were shot. Three shooting victims were found at the scene, one person was found in a car near the entrance of the park, and two people were transported by private vehicle. One additional adult was injured during the commotion afterward and was possibly knocked unconscious.

What they're saying:

Police believe there was more than one shooter, and described the number of casings as something that would be found in a "warzone."

Investigators have since collected "hundreds of pieces of evidence."

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.