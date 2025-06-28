Expand / Collapse search
Boom Island Park mass shooting victim remembered at memorial service

Published  June 28, 2025 9:52pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Stageina Whiting, known as Pretty Pre, was laid to rest on Saturday after being fatally shot in a mass shooting at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on June 1. She was one of six people shot in the incident.

The Brief

    • Boom Island Park shooting victim, Stageina Katraya Shapryia Whiting, also known as Pretty Pre, was laid to rest on Saturday. She leaves behind an 8-month-old girl.
    • Several people were shot in the mass shooting at Boom Island Park on June 1.
    • Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the case.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman who was fatally shot and killed in a mass shooting at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on June 1 was laid to rest on Saturday.

Stageina Katraya Shapryia Whiting, also known as Pretty Pre, was honored and remembered by family and friends. She was one of several people shot in the mass shooting on June 1.

Remembering Pretty Pre

What they're saying:

Pretty Pre, who was a mom to an 8-month-old girl, loved her family, always joked and loved making TikTok videos, her father Darnell Robinson told FOX 9. 

Her family says she was at the wrong place at the wrong time when she was fatally shot on June 1. 

"It’s sad that she’s gone and we gotta do this," said Darnell Robinson, Pretty Pre’s father. 

Robinson recalls talking to his daughter an hour before she was fatally shot, saying, "She literally left out the house at 9:20 p.m. and was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m.," said Robinson. 

Robinson says his daughter was a hard worker.

"She took care of her daughter to the utmost. She worked overnight 10-6, graduated from high school, taking college classes. Just overall a good woman," said Robinson.

Robinson is currently helping take care of Pretty Pre’s daughter, Treasure. Many at the funeral wore the color purple for Pretty Pre.

Boom Island Park mass shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on June 1 at Boom Island Park, where police say a large group had been gathering for what appeared to be a barbecue. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. 

"She actually made it out of the park when she was hit," Pretty Pre's aunt Princess Gardner told FOX 9. "It was 200 shots fired that day at Boone Island, and out of those 200 rounds, three of them hit Pre."

Pretty Pre was shot in the torso and later died at the hospital. Police say five other people suffered gunshot wounds, including four men with non-life-threatening injuries and a man who suffered life-threatening injuries. A sixth person, a woman, was reportedly injured during the chaos amid the shooting.

Pretty Pre's family says she was heading to a party and wasn’t caught up in the events that led up to the shooting. 

Earlier this week, a suspect was arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting. When Robinson was asked if that gave him a sense of peace, he said peace has been with him since that day.

"I was mad at first, then I had to convert to my beliefs. And you know. I’m a man, I get emotional," said Robinson.

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis