Boom Island mass shooting charges: 130 shell casings found, 9 guns fired

The Brief Zyere Jakye Porter, 23, has been charged with multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder by drive-by shooting in relation to the Boom Island mass shooting. Porter was allegedly in the passenger seat of a Dodge Challenger that was driven by the crowd as the passenger shot into it. That Challenger was found at Porter's address, and had gone from being black to green with the license plate removed.



A man has been charged with murder in relation to the Boom Island mass shooting that occurred on June 1.

Boom Island mass shooting charges

What we know:

According to court documents, 23-year-old Zyere Jakye Porter has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder by drive-by shooting, and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The charges say that on June 1, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis.

One woman died in the shooting, and five others were shot. One of the victims is still in critical condition and currently fully paralyzed, charges said.

At the scene of the shooting, officers found about 130 discharged shell casings, with ballistics showing that at least nine guns were fired.

There was a birthday party going on in the park at the time of the shooting, having moved there after being kicked out of French Park in Plymouth.

The charges state that witnesses say that the shooting started because Porter and two other men were asked to come to Boom Island Park to help fellow Low End gang members attack a known "opp," a term used for opposing gang members.

Surveillance footage catches shooting

Dig deeper:

Court documents state that surveillance footage shows a black Dodge Challenger that arrived before the shooting happened. Investigators learned it was registered to a girlfriend of a man, who told police after he got out of the car he was chased down and shot.

Surveillance video shows, after that man was shot, the Challenger leaves, then turns around and returns to Boom Island Park. The charges say as the car was turning around, a passenger is seen "sitting on the edge of the window." Witnesses told investigators that the Challenger circled the parking lot at the park as the passenger was shooting into the crowd several times.

The woman who died was the passenger of a different vehicle which was being driven by her sister. Her sister told police she was leaving the park after the initial gunfire, and right before they made it out of the park, the Challenger had driven by and the shooting began.

130 shell casings found after Boom Island shooting

Charges say that about 130 shell casings were found at the scene in total. There was a clear grouping of .40 caliber casings that were separate than the rest, and are consistent from the shots that killed the woman.

Dodge Challenger located

Big picture view:

On June 3, investigators found the Challenger at Porter's address in Spring Lake Park, court documents say. The color of the Challenger had been changed from black to green and the license plate was removed from it.

Investigators also found black car wrapping around the Challenger. A Chrysler was parked behind the Challenger, blocking it from street view, with neighbors saying the Chrysler had been moved from its usual spot to there.

Inside the Chrysler, officers found a "heat gun" which is used to remove car wraps. Officers also found a live .40 caliber round and a .40 caliber shell casing inside the Challenger. Investigators were able to confirm that that casing was fired from the same gun that killed the woman in the shooting.

The charges say that multiple witnesses told investigators that Porter had been seen driving the Challenger and returned to the Spring Lake Park address after the shooting at the park. Porter's fingerprints were also found on the Challenger.

What's next:

Porter had his first court appearance Friday, and will have another appearance on July 25.