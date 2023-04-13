Expand / Collapse search
Bodycam video shows Derek Chauvin's use of force against woman, teen in 2017

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Derek Chauvin
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people subjected to excessive use of force by former Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin in 2017 made the body camera footage of their experience public on Thursday.

John Pope and Zoya Code filed civil cases for excessive use of force instances that occurred in 2017. The Minneapolis City Council entered a closed session Thursday to receive briefings on two cases before unanimously agreeing to two settlements

The agreements allowed Pope and Code to release the body camera footage showing their experience with the former officer. 

John Pope 

Bodycam footage shows Derek Chauvin kneeling on John Pope

John Pope's attorney on Thursday released an edited and subtitled video of the bodycam footage from the 2017 use-of-force incident after the City of Minneapolis settled a lawsuit.

The nearly 13-minute video, which was edited and released by Pope's attorney, shows MPD body camera footage from the Sept. 24, 2017, incident when officers responded to the home of then-14-year-old Pope on a report of a domestic dispute. 

Officers enter the home and speak with Pope’s mother for nearly half an hour before going into a bedroom where Pope is seen lying on the floor. As the teen starts to get up, Chauvin lunges toward him and hits Pope in the head with a flashlight. 

Chauvin proceeds to put Pope in a chokehold, and the footage cuts to another officer’s camera where Chauvin is seen with his knee on the teenager’s neck. 

After several minutes, paramedics arrived to assess Pope's injuries, but Chauvin kept his knee placed on the teenager's neck. Chauvin finally removed his knee once Pope was lifted off the floor to be transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. 

Pope was pinned by Chauvin’s knee for about 15 minutes. 

Zoya Code 

Bodycam footage shows Derek Chauvin kneeling on Zoya Code

Zoya Code's attorney on Thursday released an edited and subtitled video of the bodycam footage from the 2017 use-of-force incident after the City of Minneapolis settled a lawsuit.

The 2-minute and 38-second video, which was edited and released by Code's attorney, shows Code’s encounter with the Minneapolis Police on June 25, 2017. The video starts with Code attempting to be dragged out by her wrists while handcuffed before another officer assisted in carrying a single leg.

Officers dropped Code outside on the ground where the grass and sidewalk meet. Chauvin then placed his knee on the back of Code’s neck, and she could later be heard saying, "I’m gonna black out" and "I can’t breathe."

Code was further restrained by a "hobble" device in which a strap was wrapped around her ankles and connected to another strap wrapped around her waist. 

Chauvin kept his knee on Code’s neck for approximately 4 minutes and 42 seconds and only let up once she was carried to the squad car and placed in the back seat. 

Pope will receive $7.5 million, and Code will receive $1.375 million from the two separate settlements. 

"Derek Chauvin is exactly where he could be – in federal prison. He should have been held accountable in 2017. If his supervisors would have done the right thing, George Floyd would not have been murdered," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday about the settlements. "That is where we have been, but not where we are going. The actions we have taken in the last several years are taking us in the right direction. Where we were six years ago is not where we are today."

Derek Chauvin use-of-force settlements: Minneapolis city leaders respond

Following the settlement agreement by the Minneapolis City Council, leaders for the city held a press conference to discuss its resolution.