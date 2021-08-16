Body of missing Roseville canoer recovered in northern Minnesota lake

Officials have recovered the body of a Roseville man who was missing after his canoe flooded on a lake in northern Minnesota last week.

Last Thursday, 21-year-old Philip Poulose and his friend were canoeing on Sand Lake near Virginia when waves caused by heavy winds flooded their canoe, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. The two men, neither of whom were wearing life jackets, tried to swim to safety. Poulose headed toward shore while his friend made it to a small island on the lake, where he was eventually rescued.

Poulose’s body was recovered Monday morning after a four-day "exhaustive" search operation, the sheriff’s office said.