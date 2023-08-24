Body of missing pilot in northern Minnesota recovered from Lake Superior: Sheriff

Authorities say the body of a northern Minnesota pilot who went missing over the weekend was found on Thursday.

Denny Pechacek was reported missing on Aug.18 after taking off in his ultralight aircraft from Hovland, Minnesota, but never returned. Various law enforcement agencies and volunteers conducted land, air and water searches for Pechacek and his aircraft, but hadn’t been able to locate them.

On Thursday morning, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip that a helmet had washed up on the beach of Lake Superior. Authorities confirmed the helmet belonged to Pechacek and began targeted searches of the water using a side-scan-sonar unit.

After three hours of searching, authorities found his body in the lake off the shore of Hovland, Minnesota.

"This is not the outcome that we wanted, and our thoughts and prayers go to Denny’s family and friends. We are so very fortunate that we live in a community where people will drop what they’re doing and rally to assist those in need," said Sheriff Pat Eliasen in a statement.

The family was notified of the recovery and Pechacek’s body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.