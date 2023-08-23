Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Cottonwood County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Houston County, Jackson County, Martin County, Mower County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

Authorities ask for volunteers to help with search for missing pilot in northern Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

HOVLAND, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are again asking for volunteers to help with the search for a missing pilot in Minnesota's Arrowhead.

Denny Pechacek has been missing for days after taking off last Friday in an ultralight aircraft in Hovland, Minnesota, a rural area along the Lake Superior shoreline, ten miles southwest of Grand Portage. His plane was last seen near Hammer Road in Hovland.

Officials are asking volunteers who can traverse rough terrain to help with search efforts on Thursday morning.

Volunteers should meet at the Hovland Fire Hall (5049 Highway 61, Hovland, MN 55606) at 8 a.m. to assist with search efforts.

Volunteers should be able to commit the day and walk through rugged and bushy terrain. Assignments may run up to two hours with rest periods in between. Helpers should also be familiar with using maps, compasses, and preferably GPS.

If you want to help out, bring water, snacks, and lunch.