Authorities ask for volunteers to help with search for missing pilot in northern Minnesota

Authorities are again asking for volunteers to help with the search for a missing pilot in Minnesota's Arrowhead.

Denny Pechacek has been missing for days after taking off last Friday in an ultralight aircraft in Hovland, Minnesota, a rural area along the Lake Superior shoreline, ten miles southwest of Grand Portage. His plane was last seen near Hammer Road in Hovland.

Officials are asking volunteers who can traverse rough terrain to help with search efforts on Thursday morning.

Volunteers should meet at the Hovland Fire Hall (5049 Highway 61, Hovland, MN 55606) at 8 a.m. to assist with search efforts.

Volunteers should be able to commit the day and walk through rugged and bushy terrain. Assignments may run up to two hours with rest periods in between. Helpers should also be familiar with using maps, compasses, and preferably GPS.

If you want to help out, bring water, snacks, and lunch.