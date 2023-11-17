Body found in St. Paul apartment leaves police investigating homicide

A body found in a St. Paul apartment following a welfare check has authorities investigating the circumstances, and calling it a homicide.

Around 9:36 a.m. St. Paul Fire Medics first responded to a call for a welfare check on a woman residing on the 300 block of Cedar Street.

When responders noticed the woman showed "visible signs of trauma" on her body, they then notified the police, according to authorities.

Responding officers secured the scene and searched for possible witnesses, police say, and investigators with the St. Paul Police Department’s homicide unit are currently working to determine the circumstances that led up to the death.

Authorities are saying it is the 30th homicide in St. Paul in 2023.