Body found in New Prague field positively identified as Logan Sampson

The Brief The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains found on Sept. 9 as Logan Sampson. Sampson, 24, disappeared from his home in New Prague on Sept. 7. Law enforcement located the body while using a drone to search a field in New Prague.



The body found in a central Minnesota field has been positively identified as a missing New Prague man.

Body identified

What we know:

Logan Sampson was reported missing on Sunday, Sept. 7. While using a drone to search for the 24-year-old, authorities discovered remains in a field.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed the body found on Sept. 9 was Sampson, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension alert.

What we don't know:

The alert issued on Thursday did not indicate a cause and manner of death for Sampson.

Search for Logan Sampson

The backstory:

Sampson was last seen on doorbell camera video letting out the family's dog before disappearing around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 7.

He did not have his phone on him, and his mom told FOX 9 he had two seizures in the past two years, with the most recent happening two weeks ago, which caused memory loss.

More than 100 volunteers joined the search for Sampson, looking through ponds and farmland. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and New Prague police used search dogs, drones and other aircraft in an effort to find Sampson.